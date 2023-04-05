Target (TGT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $165.24, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 1.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.73% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Target as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Target to post earnings of $1.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.37 billion, up 0.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.42 per share and revenue of $111.35 billion, which would represent changes of +39.87% and +2.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher. Target currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Target is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.35.

Meanwhile, TGT's PEG ratio is currently 1.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TGT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

