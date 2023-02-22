Target (TGT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $165.72, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 1.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Target as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.39, down 56.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.69 billion, down 1% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.5% lower. Target is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Target currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.54. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.24.

Investors should also note that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.78 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TGT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

