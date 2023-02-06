Target (TGT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Target (TGT) closed at $173.84, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had gained 10.37% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.67% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Target as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.40, down 56.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.69 billion, down 1% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% lower. Target is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Target is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.81, which means Target is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

