Target (TGT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Target (TGT) closed at $132.55, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 1.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Target as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Target to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 305.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.73 billion, down 1.19% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.25 per share and revenue of $110.38 billion, which would represent changes of +37.04% and +1.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. Target is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Target has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.36 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.62.

Investors should also note that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.06 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

