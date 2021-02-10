Target (TGT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $192.44, moving -0.95% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had lost 0.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

TGT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.47, up 46.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.51 billion, up 17.59% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.62% higher. TGT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TGT has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.28 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.47.

Meanwhile, TGT's PEG ratio is currently 2.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

