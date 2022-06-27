Target (TGT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Target (TGT) closed at $149.61, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had lost 10% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Target as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Target is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 79.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $26.18 billion, up 4.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.70 per share and revenue of $110.23 billion, which would represent changes of -35.84% and +3.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.5% lower within the past month. Target is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Target is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.3.

We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

