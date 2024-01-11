Target (TGT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Target (TGT) standing at $142.02, reflecting a -1.44% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

The the stock of retailer has risen by 4.13% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.94% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Target in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.38, signifying a 25.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $31.88 billion, showing a 1.55% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.34 per share and revenue of $107.38 billion, indicating changes of +38.54% and -1.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Target. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Target boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Target currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.04, which means Target is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

