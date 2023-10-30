Target (TGT) Delights Shoppers With Early Black Friday Deals

The holiday season is just around the corner, and Target Corporation TGT is here to make it more special for shoppers. The retail giant has already set the stage for the holiday shopping frenzy by kicking off its four-week extravaganza of early Black Friday deals on Oct 29. With discounts on tens of thousands of items, Target's early Black Friday deals are the perfect way to jumpstart festive shopping.

The Early Black Friday Deals

Target's early Black Friday deals offer a shopping experience filled with opportunities to save. Running through the Thanksgiving weekend, this promotion covers a vast array of products. Shoppers can enjoy discounts on items perfect for gifting and entertaining, including products from Target's brands like Cat & Jack and A New Day and top national brands such as Apple and Nintendo. For those preparing for holiday gatherings, fantastic deals await on thousands of groceries and everyday essentials.



To add to the excitement, Target is introducing new weekly deals. These deals are available each Sunday through Saturday and feature the best prices planned for the holiday season. Customers can expect deals on new and trending items such as electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, everyday essentials and beauty products.



One of the standout features of Target's early Black Friday deals is the return of the Holiday Price Match Guarantee. Available from Oct 22 through Dec 24, this guarantee instills confidence in shoppers. If the price of an item drops lower at Target later in the season, the retailer will match it. Additionally, Target will match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More Ways to Save

Beyond the early Black Friday deals, Target offers additional opportunities for saving. Shoppers can enjoy a 5% discount on purchases made with the Target RedCard. Members of Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, gain access to exclusive deals, personalized offers and the popular Deal of the Day, featuring deep discounts every day through Dec 24.



Target's early Black Friday deals are in addition to the store's everyday low prices. This means thousands of must-have gifts and toys are available for under $25, while beauty, apparel and accessories items start at just $5. Additionally, hundreds of new items across food and beverages start at a mere $2, and stocking stuffers begin at $1.

Shopping Convenience

Target prioritizes shopping convenience, offering a choice between in-store visits, online orders, or the user-friendly Target app for all your purchases. Additionally, Target provides a free two-day shipping service, available to both Target RedCard holders and orders totaling $35 or more.



The company’s same-day delivery service through Shipt allows you to enjoy doorstep delivery in as little as an hour. Alternatively, shoppers can take advantage of quick and free Order Pick Up and Drive Up services at nearby Target stores. This holiday shopping season brings a more convenient and delightful Target Drive Up experience, with an extra 27,000 Drive Up stalls available nationwide. Shoppers also have the added convenience of processing returns and ordering Starbucks during their visit.

Wrapping Up

Target is fully prepared to offer customers an exceptional experience this holiday season with exclusive deals, new product offerings, convenient shopping options and swift delivery services. Its strategic move to bolster its workforce for the festive season not only ensures smooth operations but also underscores the pivotal role this period plays in the retail sector.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have fallen 21.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 8.7%.

