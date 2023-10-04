Target (TGT) Brings Holiday Cheer With Toys Priced Under $25

This holiday season, Target Corporation TGT is spreading joy by offering an extensive collection of affordable toys and games, all priced under $25. As families gear up for the festive season, Target aims to provide a one-stop shopping destination catering to every budget.



Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, emphasized the significance of affordability during this festive period. "We understand the importance of affordability, especially during the holidays. Our goal is to offer exceptional value to our guests as they prepare to celebrate with their loved ones," she stated.



Target is not only focusing on affordability but also introducing its most budget-friendly Bullseye's Top Toys list to date and unveiling exclusive items in collaboration with iconic brands like Disney and FAO Schwarz. These collaborations promise unique and delightful surprises for shoppers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In a move to enhance the shopping experience, Target has launched an immersive 360° shoppable platform on Target.com. This interactive feature allows both children and gift-givers to virtually explore the Top Toys list and engage with various toy brands, making the process not only convenient but also enjoyable.



Target guests can choose from thousands of toys and games either in stores or online. Shoppers can take advantage of the flexibility offered by Target's free, fast Order Pickup and Drive-Up services, ensuring a seamless shopping experience. Additionally, personalized, same-day delivery through Shipt ensures that the items are delivered to the doorstep within an hour.



For savvy shoppers, Target Circle, the retailer's loyalty program, offers exciting savings opportunities. During the Target Circle Week, which runs from Oct 1-7, members can avail of special discounts. Furthermore, Target RedCard holders can enjoy an exclusive 5% discount on their purchases throughout the holiday season.

Wrapping Up

Target is fully prepared to offer customers an exceptional experience this holiday season with exclusive deals, new product offerings, convenient shopping options and swift delivery services. Its strategic move to bolster its workforce for the upcoming festive season not only ensures smooth operations but also underscores the pivotal role this period plays in the retail sector.



According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. retail sales, excluding automotive, are anticipated to increase 3.7% from a year earlier during the traditional holiday period that runs from Nov 1 to Dec 24. With its proactive approach and customer-centric offerings, Target is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this holiday shopping season.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have fallen 19.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 3.5%.

3 Stocks Looking Red Hot

Here, we have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Grocery Outlet GO, Ross Stores ROST and Walmart WMT.

Grocery Outlet, an extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 11.2% and 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. GO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average.



Ross Stores, which operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 7.1% and 19.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Walmart, which operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5% and 2.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.