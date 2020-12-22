Target (TGT) Brings a Lot More For Guests' Last-Minute Shopping

Target Corporation’s TGT has been making constant efforts to boost guests’ shopping experiences. Customers can now avail the company’s contactless same-day pickup and delivery facilities up until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The company made it clear that no membership is required to avail such facilities.



For availing the company’s Order Pickup and Drive Up tools, customers can place their orders till 5 p.m. on Dec 24 to get a free pickup up to the last minute. For Target’s Same-Day Delivery with Shipt, orders will get delivered to consumers’ doorsteps as late as 5 p.m. on Dec 24.



Target's free, quick and contactless Order Pickup and Drive Up services provide various assortments, ranging from gifts and decor to groceries. Its Same-Day Delivery with Shipt offers several products comprising most popular gifts of 2020, groceries, apparel, essentials and more.



In addition, the company’s Drive Up facility is also impressive, as it allows guests to shop via the Target app and get products delivered directly to their cars on arrival at stores. Notably, the company has doubled the total number of Drive Up spots this holiday. It has added about 8,000 more spots for fast service. The company also informed that Shipt added 150,000 customers this festive season in order to serve more customers with smooth same-day delivery options.



We note that the big-box retailer has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, introduce new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide a seamless shopping experience. Markedly, the company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape.



Target’s impressive third-quarter fiscal 2020 performance is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Notably, comparable sales rose for the 14th straight quarter, gaining from strength in the digital channel as consumers shift to online shopping amid coronavirus-led social distancing. About 75% of third-quarter digital sales were fulfilled by stores.



Same-day services (Order Pick Up, Drive Up and Shipt) surged 217%. Sales fulfilled by Shipt were up nearly 280% year over year and sales through Drive-Up were up more than 500% during the quarter under review. Order Pickup rose more than 50% in the quarter. Digital comparable sales soared 155% and added 10.9 percentage points to comparable sales.





Encouragingly, this Minneapolis, MN-based company’s shares have surged 36.5% in a year while outperforming the industry’s 23.9% rally. Target currently displays a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

