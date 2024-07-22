Target (TGT) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Target (TGT) reached $151.02, with a +0.86% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.58%.

Shares of the retailer have appreciated by 2.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Target in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.17, indicating a 20.56% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $25.21 billion, showing a 1.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.31 per share and a revenue of $106.93 billion, indicating changes of +4.14% and -0.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Currently, Target is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Target is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.08. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.4.

Also, we should mention that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.