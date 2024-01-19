Target (TGT) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Target (TGT) reached $138.14, with a +0.54% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.7%.

Shares of the retailer have depreciated by 1.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Target in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.38, marking a 25.93% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $31.86 billion, indicating a 1.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.34 per share and a revenue of $107.35 billion, indicating changes of +38.54% and -1.62%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Target is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Target is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.7, which means Target is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that TGT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.24.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

