Target (TGT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

The consumer has been strong and the driving force of the U.S. economy. But that could change quickly if the coronavirus spreads across the U.S. as health officials are warning. Investors are preparing for the carnage as evidenced by the market’s double-digit plunge last week.

Target (TGT) has been one of the hardest retailers hit. Its shares declined 12% and are now off 20% year to date. The company is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. Analysts are forecasting the U.S. retail sector could be hit by both demand and supply-chain issues. There is also the fear of declining consumer confidence, which could drive retail traffic much lower than management forecasted.

“It’s worth noting that big-box players like Target and Walmart (WMT) could be the first to experience out-of-stock issues, as they are more heavily dependent on a shorter-lead-time replenishment model,” Wells Fargo said recently. Before the outbreak Target was one of the better performers in the retail sector, with its shares up 42% over the past year, thanks to the company’s e-commerce initiatives. It will need strong top- and bottom-line results, solid digital growth and upside guidance to keep Wall Street excited about its direction.

For the three months that ended January, Wall Street expects the Minnesota-based retailer to earn $1.66 per share on revenue of $23.47 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.53 per share on revenue of $22.98 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 18% to $6.35 per share, while revenue of $78.16 billion will rise 4% year over year.

Target’s strong stock performances in recent quarters have been driven by its e-commerce investments, including its acquisition of grocery delivery startup Shipt. But in mid-January Target reported downbeat holiday sales. The company’s same-store sales rose just 1.4%, compared to expectations for growth of 3% to 4%. It’s worth noting Walmart also posted sluggish holiday sales at a time when both retailers are aiming to keep up with Amazon (AMZN).

In the third quarter, Target’s same sales rose 4.5%, beating estimates of 3.5%. The comps growth was driven by a 3.1% increase in traffic. Digital sales rose 31% during the quarter to account for 7.5% of all sales. Third quarter gross margin improved 110 basis points to 29.8% of sales, while operating margin came in at 5.4% of sales, compared to 4.6% a year ago. This demonstrates how Target’s merchandising efforts to optimize costs is working.

What’s more, Target’s tech-integrated stores, which have transitioned towards a more modern, dynamic look, is also benefiting from the struggles of malls. All that aside, amid worries about the coronavirus, the main question on Tuesday will be how the company guides for Q1 and the full year. Wall Street will look to see if Target can improve on its growth metrics and how it plans to prepare for any potential supply chain disruptions and the impact this could have on its inventory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.