Target (TGT) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

How strong is the consumer? While the peak of coronavirus fear has subsided, that doesn't mean there will be an immediate recovery among consumers, which has been the driving force of the U.S. economy.

This would presumably impact retailer Target (TGT), which is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. April retail sales plunged more than 16% on a month-to-month comparison, after backing out the auto and gas categories. They were also down16% year over year. But that downbeat retail data could soon change if the economy opens back up. Positive results from a Phase 1 COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna (MRNA) could be the catalyst.

To be sure, it’s still very early in the process and this does not mean that this crisis is over. There’s still several more steps to go before the drug is available to the public. Prior to the news, analysts were forecasting the U.S. retail sector could be hit by both demand and supply-chain issues. What’s more, there remains fear of declining consumer confidence, which could drive retail traffic in the back-half of the year, leading into the holiday shopping season.

But Moderna’s positive data could be what gives, say, Target management the confidence needed to speak in an upbeat manner about the next quarter and the full year. As the lockdowns unwinds across the country, Target has been one of the better performers in the retail sector, with its shares up 14% over the past thirty days and is down 5.6% year to date. So, it will need strong top- and bottom-line results, solid digital growth and upside guidance to keep investors optimistic.

For the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects the Minnesota-based retailer to earn 39 cents per share on revenue of $18.97 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.53 per share on revenue of $17.63 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to decline 17% to $5.28 per share, while revenue of $81.61 billion will rise 4.5% year over year.

As with rival Walmart (WMT), throughout the shutdown, shoppers rushed to Target to stock up on staples, cleaning products and groceries. As such, last week’s 1.5% rise in the food component of CPI (consumer price index) could benefit Target. In Q4, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, delivering revenue of the $23.4 billion, up from $22.98 billion and beating consensus of $23.3 billion. Q4 adjusted earnings came to $1.69 per share, beating Street estimates of $1.65.

Notably, Target’s comparable digital sales rose 20% in the fourth quarter, which was slower than the 31% growth posted in Q3 and in the year-ago quarter. This was partially offset by strong showing in same-day services, including online order pickup, which accounted for more than 80% of its comparable digital sales growth. The company’s overall same-store sales rose 1.5% inline with expectations.

While these metrics are positive, assuming they are sustainable, the main question on Wednesday will be how the company guides for Q2 and the full year. Wall Street will look to see if Target can improve on its growth metrics and how it plans to prepare for the reopening of the economy and costs associated with safety and mitigation.

