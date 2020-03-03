Target Tells Investors, Shoppers to Look for These Improvements in 2020

Target's (NYSE: TGT) stock was sent lower on Tuesday after falling short of its fourth-quarter revenue estimates, while renewed coronavirus fears undercut the stock even more. Executives weren't deterred, however, from publicly laying out its top strategic initiatives for 2020 in a press release posted Tuesday afternoon. The company is going to focus on improved same-day deliveries and pickups, small format stores, remodels, and more improvements to its supply chain.

Image source: Getty Images.

None of the initiatives were surprises. Speed, for instance, has turned into a key battleground for retailers, most of which are looking for any way to fend off behemoth Amazon.com and push back against Walmart (NYSE: WMT), which has done very well with curbside pickup. Target acquired delivery and shopping service Shipt in 2017, and has used it wisely to offer same-day deliveries in select markets. Meanwhile, sales through the company's Drive Up and Order Pickup services grew more than 500% and almost 50%, respectively, according to the news release.

Small format stores are another way Target has differentiated itself from key competitors. More than 100 of these locations are now up and running, and are doing well because they're locally focused -- an idea that Walmart may not handle as well. Target is planning to open almost three dozen new small format stores in 2020, which will mark the biggest annual growth spurt yet for the initiative.

As for remodels, the company intends to overhaul and update another 300 locations this year as part of a plan to remodel 1,000 stores at a total cost of around $9 billion. These remodels reportedly improve store revenue between 2% and 4%.

10 stocks we like better than Target

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Target wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.