Target Stock Will Keep Gaining as It Steals Market Share From Rivals, Analyst Says

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock predicts Target can grow its earnings annually in the high-single-digit-to-10% range.

Target stock will rise as the company gains market share from other retailers, according to Raymond James.

The back story. Target shares (ticker: TGT) have rallied about 64% this year, versus a 16% gain for the S&P 500. In August, the retailer’s stock soared after it reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results.

What’s new. Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock on Monday initiated coverage for Target stock with a Strong Buy rating.

“Target is one of the few multi-product category discretionary retailers that is exceptionally well positioned to take market share,” he wrote.

The analyst estimates there is at least a $140 billion sales opportunity to gain market share in the apparel and home-furnishings segments alone from other troubled retailers. He predicts Target can grow its earnings annually in the high-single-digit-to-10% range.

Looking ahead. The analyst started his price target for Target shares at $130. The stock was trading up 1.2%, at $109.23, on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 was down 0.86%.

