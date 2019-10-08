Stocks

Target Stock Will Keep Gaining as It Steals Market Share From Rivals, Analyst Says

Tae Kim
Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock predicts Target can grow its earnings annually in the high-single-digit-to-10% range.

Target stock will rise as the company gains market share from other retailers, according to Raymond James.

The back story. Target shares (ticker: TGT) have rallied about 64% this year, versus a 16% gain for the S&P 500. In August, the retailer’s stock soared after it reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results.

What’s new. Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock on Monday initiated coverage for Target stock with a Strong Buy rating.

“Target is one of the few multi-product category discretionary retailers that is exceptionally well positioned to take market share,” he wrote.

The analyst estimates there is at least a $140 billion sales opportunity to gain market share in the apparel and home-furnishings segments alone from other troubled retailers. He predicts Target can grow its earnings annually in the high-single-digit-to-10% range.

Looking ahead. The analyst started his price target for Target shares at $130. The stock was trading up 1.2%, at $109.23, on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 was down 0.86%.

