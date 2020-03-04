Target Stock Is Once Again a Top Pick for Goldman Sachs

Target stock is back on Goldman Sachs' Americas Conviction List, after a rougher start to 2020.

Target stock is back on Goldman Sachs' Americas Conviction List, after a rougher start to 2020.

Target stock is back on Goldman Sachs' Americas Conviction List, after a rougher start to 2020.

After a high-flying 2019, Target stock has pared some of its gains so far this year. It won’t stay down for long, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs.

Where we were. Target stock is down 17% in 2020, a bit of a hangover following a 90-plus percent run in 2019.

The company’s disappointing holiday season results mostly sucked the uncertainty out of its fourth-quarter earnings report. Management did say the coronavirus outbreak—which has dragged on global equities, including Target—hasn’t had a large impact on its business or its outlook for full-year 2020.

What’s new. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane is still bullish on Target stock, and thinks the recent pullback could mean big upside. In a note to clients Tuesday, which put the stock back on Goldman Sachs’ Americas Conviction List, McShane suggested Target’s sales growth could exceed expectations.

Expectations for benefits from things like competitors’ store closures, its store remodels, and momentum in its online fulfillment integration could prove conservative, according to McShane.

“The stock’s absolute multiple has contracted 1.7 points vs. the market multiple (NTM basis) has expanded almost half a point in the last four months,” she wrote. “As a result, TGT’s relative multiple is 12% cheaper.”

Target stock (TGT) was up 1.1% to $107 Wednesday afternoon, while the S&P 500 index was up 2.9%.

Looking ahead. Aside from adding Target back to the list of favorites, McShane maintained a Buy rating. She lowered her price target to $125 from $135, but that target implies 16.8% upside from current levels. The stock has traded as high as $130.24 in the past year.

McShane takes no view on the development of the coronavirus, noting the situation is evolving. She did call it the biggest risk to her bullish thesis, given the supply chain and demand impacts it could potentially cause.

“The company said their visibility into the supply chain gives them confidence there won’t be any significant disruption,” she wrote. “Demand disruption is still a big unknown here, but TGT did see a significant uptick in traffic as people stock up on essentials.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.