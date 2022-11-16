Target Stock Down 13%, But It's a Great Buy Today

Target (NYSE: TGT) stock is down big on Wednesday after the company reported third quarter 2022 earnings. The market didn't like margins and guidance, but the company continues to take market share and it's growing as competitors are laying off staff. If we take a long-term view of the stock, it's a great value for investors.

*Stock prices used were end of day prices of Nov. 16, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 16, 2022.

