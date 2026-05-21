Target Shows Strengths, But Analysts Want to See More

Analysts responded to Target's (NASDAQ: TGT) May 20 earnings release with mixed sentiment, overshadowing the strengths revealed. The company outperformed expectations and improved guidance, but it was not enough to move the needle on sentiment or price targets, which is what the market needs.

The critical takeaway, however, is that Target’s results show it's on the right track with its turnaround and recovery, and the analyst group maintained a bullish, albeit wait-and-see posture.

What they are waiting to see is whether Target can sustain its comp-store strengths. They see risk in tough comps, consumer headwinds, and the fading impact of tax returns, which are near-term headwinds at best.

A key strength of Target is that it, simply put, isn’t Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Nothing against Walmart, but it's a larger, noisier, brightly lit often more crowded environment that can lead to exhaustion and burnout. Consumers tired of one will return to the other, helping sustain the company’s strength. Reasons consumers choose Target over other retailers include a superior brand image and a comfortable in-store atmosphere.

Target Outperforms in Q1 and Raises Guidance: Analysts Yawn

Target had a solid quarter in Q1, growing revenue by 6.7% and outperforming the consensus by 300 basis points (bps). The strength was broad-based, driven by 4.7% in-store and 8.9% digital comps, with growth across all categories and channels. Margin news was also favorable, reflecting the impact of improving store traffic and operational improvements. Operating margin improved by 70 basis points, accelerating earnings recovery. Adjusted operating income, the measure of core profitability, grew by nearly 30% and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 31.5%, including the impact of share buybacks.

Guidance is equally strong, meriting a more bullish response from the market. The company raised its revenue and earnings forecasts above the reported consensus, which is likely to be low. The upshot is that this sets the stock price up with a bullish catalyst that may be revealed as soon as the subsequent release. Either way, Target is forecasting growth and margin strength sufficient to sustain its capital return and to improve its balance sheet.

Capital returns are a critical factor in 2026, and the story with Target is that capital returns are reliable and the safety is improving. Balance sheet highlights include increased cash and assets, reduced inventory and long-term debt, improved equity and low leverage. Equity increased by 9.6% despite capital returns, including share buybacks, and will likely continue to improve as the year progresses.

Share buybacks aren’t aggressive but reduce the count incrementally and provide investors with additional leverage. The dividend is more substantial, yielding approximately 3.7% with shares near $120, and is reliable, based on cash flow and payout history.

Analysts and Institutions Underpin Target’s Rebound

As tepid as the analysts’ response to Target’s release is, their activity aligns with the bullish trend. MarketBeat tracks 32 analysts with current ratings, and although sentiment is pegged at Hold, it has been steady, and price targets are increasing.

The price target increases weren’t large leading into the Q1 release, but they were significant, as they ended the downtrend that had been dominating the market. The likely outcome is that analysts continue to support Target’s market near-term, if not lead it higher. Assuming Target follows through on its turnaround and produces solid reports in the upcoming quarters, analyst forecasts will strengthen as well.

Institutions will be the deciding factor. They own nearly 80% of the stock and were selling in early Q2. If that continues, TGT share prices are more likely to move lower, potentially retesting support in the $100 to $115 range. However, a move below that level is unexpected given the value/yield combination and the outlook for business recovery; critical resistance is near $125, compounded by long-term moving averages, and may not be broken until Target proves it is really in recovery. That could take more than a single quarter, even after the Q1 strength.

The biggest risk for Target is the loss of market share. Not only has it lost traction to Walmart, but Sam’s Club, Costco (NYSE: COST), and, to a lesser degree, BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) have all impacted business as well. If Target can’t regain its premier status among consumers, it risks a protracted decline and eventual bankruptcy, akin to Sears, Toys' R' Us, and Kmart. This year's catalysts include increased spending on store remodels, improved merchandise selection, and loyalty programs. All are intended to improve the customer experience and return traffic, including digital channels.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.