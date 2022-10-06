Target Shoppers Can Now Score Black Friday Deals -- in October

There's a reason so many consumers wait for Black Friday to do their holiday gift shopping. Often hailed as the biggest shopping event of the year, it's common to find deep discounts on Black Friday -- especially if you're willing to get up early and battle crowds to take advantage of doorbusters.

But if you're looking to load up on holiday gifts on the cheap, you may not want to hold out for Black Friday. Right now, Target is offering thousands of products at a discount as part of its Deal Days promotion. And shopping there this week could help you keep your credit card tab to a minimum as you check gift items off your list.

What's on sale this week at Target?

Just about everything, really. During Target Deal Days, you can load up on clothing, toys, electronics, and other such items you may want to use for gifting purposes. Target is also putting a number of food and beverage items on sale, so if you expect to be hosting during the holidays, you may want to load up on items with a longer shelf life (that is, if you have a place to store them).

Best of all, you don't actually have to visit a Target store to take advantage of this promotion. While it's estimated that 75% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Target store, some people may not have such easy access. But Target's major deals are all happening online, too.

And if you're unsure about some of the items you see listed online, worry not. Target offers free returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase. And this year, Target is extending its return window for electronics and entertainment items all the way to Jan. 24, 2023.

Here's another good reason to shop at Target this week. The store has a holiday price match guarantee in place. If you buy something between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24 and the price then drops, Target will match the lower price and refund you the difference.

How much should you spend during Target Deal Days?

That depends on a few different factors, including the amount of money you have saved up for gifts and the number of people on your holiday list. While there are plenty of good deals to be had at Target right now, one thing you don't want to do is rack up a pile of credit card debt in the course of taking advantage of them. So if you can only afford $200 worth of purchases, don't spend more than $200.

That said, if you have a decent chunk of money in savings, you may want to take the opportunity to not only score some low-cost gifts from Target, but also, purchase essentials you need for yourself. Those might include things like new sheets, kitchen appliances, or apparel.

While Target is known to offer competitive prices all year long, the deals you're able to snag during this three-day window may end up being truly unbeatable. So if you have the money, you might as well take advantage of the opportunity.

