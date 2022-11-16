Target shares tumble on gloomy sales outlook, other retailers slide

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Target Corp shares TGT.N tumbled 13% in premarket trade on Wednesday and dragged down rival retailers after warning sales would slide in the holiday quarter and announcing plans to save up to $3 billion in cost cutting to shore up profits.

Shares in other U.S. retailers, which like Target have been offering sharp discounts to clear inventories, also fell. Macy's Inc M.N was down 3%, while Costco COST.O shed 1.7% and Best Buy BBY.N slipped 3.4%.

"After so many emergency rate hikes it's now affecting the consumer a little bit and I think it's evidenced in Target today," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

Target, which said third-quarter profit had halved, warned of "dramatic changes" in consumer behavior for a drop in demand for everything from toys to home furnishings.

U.S. stock index futures briefly fell after Target's update.

Target's larger competitor Walmart WMT.N slipped nearly 2%, a day after lifting its annual sales and profit forecast as demand for groceries held up despite higher prices.

With annual inflation running at 7.7% in October and high interest rates, shoppers are skimping on discretionary spending, a gloomy prospect for a sector that relies on year-end shopping for a large portion of its annual sales.

U.S. Commerce Department data later in the day is expected to show U.S. retail sales rose 1% in October after no growth in September.

U.S. inflation vs retail giantshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hGIsul

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0592; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.