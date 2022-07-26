Target Shares Slip 4%

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) shares are down 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade continuing a decline since Thursday. The stocks were generally down on the day.

Currently, shares are at $151.47, down 4 percent from the previous close of $157.49 on a volume of 1,849,637. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $137.16-$268.98 on average volume of 6,259,263.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.