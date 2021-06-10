Target Shareholders Elect 12 Members Of Board; Rejects Shareholder Proposal

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) said that its shareholders elected 12 members of the board of directors. They also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2021.

The shareholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the company's executive compensation.

The shareholders did not approve a non-binding shareholder proposal to amend the proxy access bylaw to remove the shareholder group limit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.