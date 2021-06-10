Markets
TGT

Target Shareholders Elect 12 Members Of Board; Rejects Shareholder Proposal

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) said that its shareholders elected 12 members of the board of directors. They also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2021.

The shareholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the company's executive compensation.

The shareholders did not approve a non-binding shareholder proposal to amend the proxy access bylaw to remove the shareholder group limit.

