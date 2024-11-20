News & Insights

Target sees FY25 capital expenditures $4B-$5B

November 20, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

Says consumers remain pressured. Says beauty assortment continues to be a standout. Says expects to continue repurchasing shares in Q4. Says focused on planning business cautiously based on volatility experienced this year. Says sale and profit headwinds emerged in back half of the year. Says saw deceleration in apparel, but there are bright spots. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

