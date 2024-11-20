Target sees FY25 capital expenditures $4B-$5B

Says consumers remain pressured. Says beauty assortment continues to be a standout. Says expects to continue repurchasing shares in Q4. Says focused on planning business cautiously based on volatility experienced this year. Says sale and profit headwinds emerged in back half of the year. Says saw deceleration in apparel, but there are bright spots. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TGT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.