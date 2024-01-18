News & Insights

Markets
TGT

Target Says Michael Fiddelke To Succeed John Mulligan As COO

January 18, 2024 — 07:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Retail major Target Corp. (TGT) Thursday announced that it has appointed Michael Fiddelke as its chief operating officer, effective February 4.

He succeeds John Mulligan who had earlier announced his retirement after 32 years with the company.

Currently, Fiddelke is the chief financial officer of the firm and will continue in this role until his replacement is named.

In pre-market activity, Target shares are trading at $139.18, up 0.32% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.