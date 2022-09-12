Target Says FAO Schwarz Toys To Be Available Only At Target Stores, Target.com And FAO Stores

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced Monday an exclusive multiyear agreement with iconic toy brand FAO Schwarz to ignite even more magic and inspiration across Target's unrivaled toy assortment.

Starting mid-October, FAO Schwarz toys will be available exclusively at Target stores, Target.com and FAO Schwarz stores. The assortment will include more than 120 items across all toy categories, with a broad range of toys to inspire magical moments and nostalgic memories signature to FAO Schwarz. Products will range in price from $9.99-$149.99, including 50 toys under $20.

All Target store toy departments will feature dedicated space for FAO Schwarz, including playful store displays to highlight must-have FAO toys and toy demonstrations throughout the holiday season.

In addition, Target announced the 10th annual Bullseye's Top Toys list, presented by FAO Schwarz, which includes the most anticipated toys and games from a wide variety of brands available at Target.

