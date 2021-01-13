US Markets
TGT

Target sales jump 17% on strong online sales during holiday period

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Target Corp said on Wednesday that robust online sales during the holiday season resulted in a 17.2% rise in comparable sales for the retailer. The company has been investing heavily in its online business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital sales more than doubled as customers shopped across all its major categories including home goods, electronics and apparel.

Adds details on holiday period sales

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Target Corp TGT.N said on Wednesday that robust online sales during the holiday season resulted in a 17.2% rise in comparable sales for the retailer.

The company has been investing heavily in its online business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital sales more than doubled as customers shopped across all its major categories including home goods, electronics and apparel.

Store traffic increased 4.3% in the November-December period, Target said, adding that sales trends since January were strong.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular