Target sales jump 17% on strong online sales during holiday period

Adds details on holiday period sales

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Target Corp TGT.N said on Wednesday that robust online sales during the holiday season resulted in a 17.2% rise in comparable sales for the retailer.

The company has been investing heavily in its online business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital sales more than doubled as customers shopped across all its major categories including home goods, electronics and apparel.

Store traffic increased 4.3% in the November-December period, Target said, adding that sales trends since January were strong.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.