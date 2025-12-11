Target Rolls Out Extended Hours, Delivery Options And Deals For Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers

(RTTNews) - Target Corporation (TGT) on Thursday outlined its holiday shopping support features, highlighting extended hours, fast fulfillment options, exclusive gift items, and digital tools for last-minute shoppers.

Target stores will operate from 7 a.m. to midnight through December 23 and until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Customers can place Drive Up and Order Pickup orders until 6 p.m. on December 24 and collect them by 8 p.m. Same-day delivery through the Target Circle 360 membership program is available with no markups for orders placed by 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Next-day delivery is also offered in 35 metro areas.

The retailer announced several exclusive holiday gift options, including Caitlin Clark trading cards, Tiny Vinyl records, the Barbie x Joanna Gaines collection, and a limited-edition Dr. Squatch "Not Santa" soap. From December 21-24, Target's Holiday Countdown Sale will offer deals such as up to 50% off select toys and sporting goods, up to 40% off tech items, a $10 gift card with a $40 beauty or health purchase, and discounts on adult sweaters and denim. Target Circle members will receive additional exclusive promotions.

Target also highlighted several digital tools designed to make shopping easier, including the Target experience in ChatGPT for quick gift suggestions, the Target Gift Finder for personalized recommendations, a List Scanner that converts handwritten lists into shoppable items, and Store Mode in the Target app to help customers find products inside stores.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.