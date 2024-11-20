News & Insights

Stocks

Target reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.85, consensus $2.30

November 20, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $25.23B, consensus $25.9B. Third quarter comparable sales increased 0.3%. “I’m proud of our team’s efforts to navigate through a volatile operating environment during the third quarter. We saw several strengths across the business, including a 2.4 percent increase in traffic, nearly 11 percent growth in the digital channel, and continued growth in beauty and frequency categories. At the same time, we encountered some unique challenges and cost pressures that impacted our bottom-line performance,” said Brian Cornell, chair and chief executive officer of Target (TGT) Corporation. “Looking ahead, our team is energized and ready to deliver the unique combination of newness and value that holiday shoppers can only find at Target, and we remain confident in the underlying strength and fundamentals of our business, and our ability to deliver on our longer-term financial goals.”

