Target reports over 17% jump in sales during holiday period

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Target Corp TGT.N said on Wednesday its comparable sales rose 17.2% in November and December as its online sales more than doubled during the holiday period.

