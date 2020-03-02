Target Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

The stock rose as people worried about the coronavirus rushed to stock up—a rally that came as investors awaited the retailer's fourth-quarter earnings report, due Tuesday before the market opens.

Shares of Costo Wholesale (ticker: COST) and Walmart (WMT) were gaining as well. Target stock (TGT) was up 5% at $108.40 in late afternoon, though it remained down 15% for 2020. Target stock gained more than 90% in 2019 as investors welcomed its progress in integrating e-commerce offerings with its physical stores . Online sellers like Amazon.com (AMZN) have put pressure on the the broader retail sector.

But things haven’t been so smooth in 2020. Target reported disappointing holiday-season sales, while the global market selloff linked to the coronavirus outbreak has dragged on the shares as well. The stock is still up 49% from 12 months ago.

The company on Tuesday will report fourth-quarter results, which includes that holiday-season period. Target said same-store sales grew 1.4% in November and December. The company’s outlook called for growth between 3% and 4%.

For the full quarter, Wall Street is expecting earnings per share of $1.67, according to FactSet. The company has forecast earnings of between $1.55 and $1.75 a share. The consensus estimate on the Street also calls for quarterly revenue of $23 billion.

Target is a stock that tends to move the day of earnings—at least in recent history. The average move from the past eight earnings releases is 8.9%, according to Bloomberg. Options market activity implies an 8.7% post-earnings move this time around.

To be sure, any results are likely to be overshadowed by whatever management discloses regarding the coronavirus, as well as what’s going on with the broader market on Tuesday. Stock in nearly two-thirds of the 30 companies whose earnings came in higher than expected in the last week declined regardless, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Of the three that met expectations, two fell the corresponding trading day.

