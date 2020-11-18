Target Reports Comp Sales Surge More Than 20%

Target (NYSE: TGT) announced third-quarter results Wednesday, and blew past analyst estimates on both sales and earnings. Its $22.6 billion in revenue beat expectations by almost $2 billion. Earnings were $2.79 per share, handily beating the analyst estimates of $1.60 reported by Refinitiv. Overall comp store sales grew 20.7%, with digital sales accounting for more than half of that as they jumped 155%.

The company attributed the results to the surge in retail sales prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, but CEO Brian Cornell said it is also seeing results from "the benefits of our multi-year effort to build a durable and flexible model, with a differentiated assortment and a suite of industry-leading fulfillment options."

Target's Buckhead store in Atlanta, Georgia. Image source: Target.

Last week, Target announced a partnership with Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA). The retailer will be adding new, scaled-down Ulta shops inside some Target locations beginning next year. The "Ulta Beauty at Target" shops will be adjacent to the existing beauty product area of the store, and will have specially trained workers to add to the customer experience.

Beauty sales aren't the only area of growth for Target. The company reported electronics grew 50%, home comparable sales grew in the mid-20% range, and apparel grew about 10%.

The company didn't reinstate the guidance for fiscal 2020 that it withdrew during the first quarter due to the pandemic, but it did lift its suspension on share repurchases, which it said will resume in 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Target

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Target wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ulta Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.