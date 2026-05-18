Target to Report Q1 Earnings: Is Another Beat in the Cards?

With Target Corporation TGT set to announce its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings results on May 20, before the market opens, investors are faced with a critical question: Can TGT continue its streak of surprising results, or will challenges in the retail space temper growth?



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues stands at $24.37 billion, indicating a 2.2% increase from the prior-year reported figure. On the earnings front, the consensus estimate has risen by a penny to $1.35 per share over the past seven days, implying a year-over-year jump of 3.9%.



Target has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Minneapolis-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%.





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What the Zacks Model Indicates for TGT’s Q1 Earnings

As investors prepare for Target’s first-quarter results, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model predicts that an earnings beat is likely for Target this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Target has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +4.19%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Target Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Target Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Target Corporation Quote

Factors Shaping Target's Q1 Outcome

Target’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been favorably impacted by continued momentum in its beauty, food and beverage and same-day fulfillment businesses. Management has been aggressively leaning on categories where it sees strong consumer resonance, particularly beauty, wellness and frequency-driven essentials. The company’s efforts to expand prestige beauty offerings, introduce new brands and enhance the in-store shopping experience might have helped drive customer engagement during the quarter.



At the same time, Target’s growing digital ecosystem, including Target Circle and same-day delivery services, may have encouraged stronger repeat purchases and higher shopping frequency among loyal customers.



The retailer’s merchandising and store-improvement initiatives are also likely to contribute to first-quarter results. Management has emphasized sharper assortment curation, stronger in-stock levels and a more engaging store experience. The company’s focus on trend-right assortments, faster product cycles and culturally relevant merchandise is likely to have resonated well with its core customer base.



Another favorable driver is the continued strength of Target’s non-merchandise and high-margin revenue streams. The company has been seeing healthy traction from its Roundel advertising platform, Target Plus marketplace business and membership ecosystem tied to Target Circle 360. These initiatives not only support customer engagement but also provide margin-accretive revenue opportunities that help offset pressure in traditional retail operations.



On the other hand, Target’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been constrained by continued softness in discretionary categories and lingering consumer caution around non-essential spending. Categories such as home furnishings and certain apparel segments have remained uneven as shoppers prioritize value and everyday essentials against a still-challenging macroeconomic backdrop.



The company has also acknowledged pressure from merchandising-related costs, markdown activity and investments tied to store transitions and operational improvements. Elevated spending on labor, technology and store enhancements may have weighed on margins even as these investments are intended to support long-term growth and customer experience improvements.

Target Stock Price Performance

Shares of Target have jumped 5.1% over the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 0.4%.



Target has trailed Ross Stores, Inc. ROST and Costco Wholesale Corporation COST but outpaced Dollar General Corporation DG. While both Ross Stores and Costco have risen 6.1%, Dollar General has tumbled 32.6%.





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Does Target Present a Strong Case for Value Investing?

Target’s valuation remains discounted relative to the industry. The stock currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 14.88, well below the industry average of 32.36. However, TGT is trading above its own 12-month median P/E of 12.95, suggesting that while the stock remains attractively valued versus peers, it is no longer as inexpensive relative to its recent historical range.



Target is trading at a discount to Ross Stores (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 28.21) and Costco (48.16) but at a premium to Dollar General (13.67).





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Final Words on Target Stock

Target appears reasonably positioned heading into its first-quarter earnings release, supported by improving momentum in beauty, essentials, digital fulfillment and advertising-led businesses, alongside ongoing investments aimed at strengthening its long-term competitive positioning. While discretionary spending softness and margin pressures from higher operational investments remain concerns, the company’s improving customer engagement trends and favorable earnings indicators suggest the potential for another quarterly upside surprise.

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.