Target Releases Preview Of Black Friday Week Deals

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) released a preview of its Black Friday week deals, including offers on thousands of items, available online and in stores November 21-27.

Target said it will add even more Black Friday deals from November 25-27. It will make even more Black Friday deals than last year available via Target's same-day services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, helping guests get the best deals on their terms, no membership required.

The customers can expect savings on electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, vacuums, video games, apparel, beauty and more.

Target noted that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Most stores will reopen at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday, November 26.

