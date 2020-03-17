US Markets

Target reduces store hours to restock, clean amid virus outbreak

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Target Corp said on Tuesday it would reduce store hours for cleaning and restocking, as more consumers shop at its outlets for essentials amid the coronavirus outbreak.

March 17 (Reuters) - Target Corp TGT.N said on Tuesday it would reduce store hours for cleaning and restocking, as more consumers shop at its outlets for essentials amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The retailer's stores, some of which are open up to 11 p.m. or midnight, will now close at 9 p.m. The company said it would also close cafes and eateries in its stores.

Target said it would add payroll hours to staff on cleaning routines, which includes sanitizing checklanes and touchscreens every 30 minutes.

Consumers have been flocking to stores in the past few weeks to load up on canned food, disinfectants, toilet paper and other essentials as the coronavirus has led to the closure of several restaurants and other businesses.

Walmart Inc WMT.N said last week that some of its 24-hour U.S. stores are now open only between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular