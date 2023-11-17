Target Recalls Toy Mushroom Peg Sorters

(RTTNews) - Retail major Target Corp. is recalling about 1,850 units of Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Toy Mushroom Peg Sorters citing risk of choking to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves 13 Piece Toy Mushroom Peg Sorters with the model number 324-06-3185. The playset includes a board with mushrooms decorated in a dotted pattern in multiple colors.

The affected toy mushroom peg sorters were manufactured in China and sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from July 2023 through September 2023 for about $20.

According to the agency, the stems of the toy mushrooms can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. The recall was initiated after the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based firm received five reports of the mushroom tops detaching from the stems. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled product.

Consumers are urged to immediately take the recalled toys away from young children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

In recent recalls citing choking risk to children, St. Louis, Missouri -based Simulated Wood Grain Design LLC, d/b/a The FORT in early October recalled about 13,250 units of Children's Play Tents.

Fisher-Price in October called back about 21,000 units of Thomas & Friends Wooden toy trains.

