Target Recalls Children's Weighted Blankets After Two Deaths

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Target Corp (TGT) has recalled about 204,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets for children after two kids died due to asphyxiation.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in April 2022.

Target has received four reports of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets, including the two fatalities.

The company said a young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation. Target said it was in the process of alerting consumers and urging them to return the product for a full refund.

The recall involves Pillowfort Weighted Blankets, which come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink.

The retailer sold the recalled weighted blankets at its stores nationwide and online from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40.

