Target recalls children's weighted blankets after two deaths

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

December 22, 2022 — 10:15 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Target Corp TGT.N said on Thursday it has recalled about 204,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets for children after receiving reports of two fatalities.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia in April 2022.

Target said it was in the process of alerting consumers and urging them to return the product for a full refund.

The retailer exclusively sold the recalled products at brick-and-mortar stores nationwide and on its website from Dec. 2018 through Sept. 2022.

