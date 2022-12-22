Target recalls children's weighted blankets after two deaths

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Target Corp TGT.N said on Thursday it has recalled about 204,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets for children after receiving reports of two fatalities.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia in April 2022.

Target did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further comment.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.