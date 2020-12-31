Target Recalls Certain Children's Clothes Over Possible Choking Hazard

(RTTNews) - Target has recalled some clothes of infants and toddlers due to a possible choking hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission posted on its website.

The retail company called back about 299,000, Cloud Island infant rompers, because snaps on the clothing could break or detach and pose a choking, laceration and pinching hazards to children.

The recall includes the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers. The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M.

The clothes were sold at Target stores across the U.S and online at Target.com, GoogleExpress.com and Shipt.com from July 2019 until October 2020 for about $10 for a single romper and $11 for 2-pack rompers set.

The Minneapolis-headquartered retailer has received 16 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching, or missing from the rompers including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched.

Separately Target has also recalled about 181,000 Cat & Jack infant-toddler one-piece Rashguard swimsuits. They also have snaps that could break or detach from the suits, posing choking hazard.

The products on recall include the Cat & Jack "Summer Blue Lemon," "Coral Icon Story Hawaiian," and "Moxie Peach Lemon" one-piece Rashguards infant-toddler swimsuits in sizes 12M to 5T. The Rashguards have snaps that can break or detach.

Target has received 27 reports of the snaps breaking or detaching, including one report of a laceration.

They were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $15.

The CPSC said both products can be returned to any Target store for a full refund.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.