Target Recalls About 174,300 'Letters To Santa Mailbox"

(RTTNews) - Target (TGT) has recalled about 174,300 decorative mailboxes due to laceration hazard.

According to the retailer, the mail slot on the "Letters to Santa Mailbox" can be sharp, posing a laceration hazard. The company said it received nine reports of sharp mail slot openings and seven incidents of lacerations with three requiring medical attention.

The recall involves the Bullseye's Playground Metal Mailbox. The mailbox was sold in red or white and measures about 7 inches in length, 3 inches in width and 10 inches in height. The words "Letters to Santa" are printed on the front of the mailbox in white or black letters.

Target has asked consumers to immediately stop using the recalled mailbox and return it to any Target Store for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card.

The recalled product, which was manufactured by Mast Work Handicraft Co. Ltd., of China, was sold at Target stores nationwide from October 2021 through November 2021 for $5 (single mailbox) and $10 (two-count mailboxes).

