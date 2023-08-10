Target Recalls 2.2 Million Threshold Candles

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Target (TGT) has recalled about 2.2 million threshold candles after several reports of jars breaking during use and injuring at least one person.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the candle's jar can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards.

Target said it received 19 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use, resulting in one minor injury.

The Threshold glass candles were sold at Target stores and Target.com from February 2020 through July 2023 for between $3 and $12.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail," the safety commission said.

The recall involves certain Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents. The recalled item numbers are printed on the product stickers located on the bottom of the glass jars. A list of all the candles being recalled can be found on the CPSC website.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.