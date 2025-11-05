Target Re-introduces Under $20 Thanksgiving Meals

Markets
(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT), the American retail giant, Wednesday announced that it is bringing back its holiday meal for four, which is under $20 coming to less than $5 per person.

The meal includes Thanksgiving staples like Premium Basted Young Turkey, Russet Potatoes, Jellied Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing Mix, Roasted Turkey Gravy, Soft French Bread and Frozen Corn.

The turkey from Good & Gather is priced at 79 cents per pound. Along with this they are offering seasonal pies at $4.99 and it includes apple pie and pumpkin pie.

"Our under-$20 Thanksgiving meal is priced even lower than last year's, but we're not stopping there. We also have new seasonal sides, stylish table décor, festive apparel and beautiful greenery and florals." said Lisa Roath, chief merchandising officer of Target.

Further, the company is offering deals on thousands of groceries and everyday essentials for the season.

The company is also offering same day delivery, drive up, and order pick up available within hours, plus Next-Day Delivery or 2-Day Shipping for free for orders above $35 for quicker fulfilment.

