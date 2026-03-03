Target Q4 Net Profit, Net Sales Decline, But Shares Jump 14.4%

(RTTNews) - Discount retailer Target Corp. (TGT) reported Tuesday that net earnings for the fourth quarter decreased to $1.05 billion or $2.30 per share from $1.10 billion or $2.41 in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $2.44 per share, compared to $2.41 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 1.5 percent to $30.45 billion from $30.92 billion in the same quarter last year. Total comparable sales decreased 2.5 percent in the quarter.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, TGT is trading on the NYSE at $70.47, up $8.88 or 14.42 percent.

