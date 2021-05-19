Target Q1 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Discount retailer Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported net earnings for the first quarter of $2.10 billion or $4.17 per share, sharply higher than $284 million or $0.56 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $3.69 per share, compared to $0.59 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 23.4 percent to $24.20 billion from $19.62 billion in the same quarter last year. Total comparable sales grew 22.9 percent

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.25 per share on revenues of $21.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company projects mid-to-high single digit growth in comparable sales for the second quarter, and single-digit comparable sales growth in the last two quarters of the year.

