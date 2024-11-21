News & Insights

Stocks

Target price target lowered to $145 from $180 at Guggenheim

November 21, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul lowered the firm’s price target (TGT) on Target to $145 from $180 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. While “disappointed” by the Q3 performance, the firm continues to see various levers and paths for the company to return to a 6% operating margin, though it reduced its FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates to $8.60 and $9.50, respectively, given the results and our revised outlook on discretionary spending at Target.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TGT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.