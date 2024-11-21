Target price target lowered to $145 from $180 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul lowered the firm’s price target (TGT) on Target to $145 from $180 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. While “disappointed” by the Q3 performance, the firm continues to see various levers and paths for the company to return to a 6% operating margin, though it reduced its FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates to $8.60 and $9.50, respectively, given the results and our revised outlook on discretionary spending at Target.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TGT:
- Target price target lowered to $139 from $167 at JPMorgan
- Target Corporation Reports Modest Q3 Growth Amid Challenges
- Target Corp Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
- Target price target lowered to $145 from $190 at Baird
- Target downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.