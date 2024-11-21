Target price target lowered to $145 from $165 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target (TGT) on Target to $145 from $165 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said Target needs to improve negative trends in home/apparel/hardlines, digital channel profitability, and consistency outside seasonal/promotional moments.

