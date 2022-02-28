Target Plans To Set New Starting Wage Of Up To 24/hour, Expand Access To Health Care Benefits

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced Monday plans to set a new starting wage range and expand access to health care benefits for its team members and their families. These expanded offerings help advance key portions of the company's Target Forward strategy that aim to create equity and opportunity for Target's team, partners and communities.

With these enhancements to Target's robust pay and benefits package, the retailer will invest up to $300 million more in its team in the year ahead.

The retailer led the retail industry by announcing in 2017 that it would raise its starting wage to $15 per hour. It is now setting a new starting wage range from $15 to $24 per hour.

The new approach will apply to hourly team members working in Target stores, supply chain facilities and headquarters locations, positioning Target as a wage leader in every market where it operates.

Beginning in April with its new benefits cycle, Target also will roll out broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly team members, in addition to new and enhanced benefits, including expanded access to comprehensive health care benefits, reduced Target medical plan enrollment waiting periods and enhanced benefits.

