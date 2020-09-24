US Markets
TGT

Target plans to double staffing for contactless delivery this holiday season

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Target Corp said on Thursday it would double its staff for contactless services and hire more seasonal employees for distribution centers this holiday season, as consumers shop more online to avoid crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds company's plan details

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Target Corp TGT.N said on Thursday it would double its staff for contactless services and hire more seasonal employees for distribution centers this holiday season, as consumers shop more online to avoid crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, one of the retailers benefiting from the big shift to online shopping during the health crisis, said it expected seasonal hiring to be on par with last year, when it hired more than 130,000 store employees.

Consumers have been increasingly shopping online and either have items delivered to their homes or collect them at a nearby store as they stay indoors.

According to a forecast from Deloitte, e-commerce sales are expected to record a 25% to 35% rise in the 2020 holiday season, traditionally the busiest time of the year.

"We're building even more flexibility into our seasonal staffing as we enter into, what is sure to be, an unprecedented holiday shopping season," Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell told reporters on a briefing call, adding that it would offer additional hours of work, starting with current staff.

During the first half of the year, more than 10 million new customers shopped on Target's website and demand for same-day fulfillment options quadrupled, the retailer said, leading it to train more staff in areas that are in demand such as 'drive up and order pickup.'

Distribution centers will send more inventory to stores than usual to make sure in-demand items are well stocked, and to ensure smooth operation the company said it would hire more full-time and seasonal warehouse team members across the country than last year.

Target said it would pay its seasonal staff a starting wage of $15 per hour along with coronavirus health and wellness benefits. Staff at the front of its stores will focus on safety and cleaning, and greeting shoppers.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGT KSS

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular