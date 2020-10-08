Markets
Target Partners FAO Schwarz For Exclusive 70-piece Toy Collection - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced Thursday an exclusive collection with FAO Schwarz, alongside the largest Bullseye's Top Toys list ever. Whether shopping in store or on Target.com, guests can enjoy more than 600 exclusives and incredible value.

Target will also donate up to $1 million as it continues its partnership with Toys for Tots in the season of giving.

Target and FAO Schwarz's exclusive 70-piece toy collection will be available at Target stores nationwide, on Target.com and at the FAO Schwarz store in New York City, with many items under $20, later this month.

The famed FAO Schwarz store in New York City also will carry more than 300 Target items from the retailer's exclusive brands, including kid-favorites Cat & Jack and Pillowfort.

This year, Bullseye's Top Toys list features Target's largest list ever, with 50 of the most anticipated toys, including 19 exclusive toys from top brands like Disney, L.O.L. Surprise! and LEGO, with prices starting at just $20. Target is donating $2 to Toys for Tots for every Top Toy purchased, up to $1 million.

Target is offers convenient same-day fulfillment options for guests seeking an easy, contactless experience, including Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt. These services are available at over 1,500 Target locations nationwide in more than 5,000 cities.

